Fairgo Online Casino fairgo-casinoau.com is one of the top-rated online casinos operating in Australia. With a vast collection of games and an extensive user base, Fairgo is known for its fair gameplay, exciting bonuses, and high payouts.

The casino offers a wide range of gaming options to cater to all types of players. From classic slots to modern video slots, traditional table games to live dealer games, Fairgo has something for everyone. The casino also regularly updates its game collection with new and popular titles to keep the players engaged. Here are some of the top games offered by Fairgo Online Casino:

– Fairgo has a decent selection of video poker games with popular titles like Jacks or Better, Deuces Wild, and Joker Poker; Speciality games – If you’re looking for something different, Fairgo also offers speciality games such as Keno, Scratch Cards, and Bingo.

All the games at Fairgo are powered by RealTime Gaming (RTG), a leading software provider known for its high-quality graphics and smooth gameplay. The casino also ensures that all its games are regularly audited for fairness by independent agencies, giving players a fair chance at winning.

Apart from its impressive game selection, Fairgo also offers attractive bonuses and promotions to its players. With generous welcome bonuses, daily cashback offers, and loyalty rewards program, Fairgo ensures that its players are always rewarded for their loyalty.

How to Create an Account at Fairgo?

Creating an account at Fairgo Online Casino is a simple and straightforward process. Just follow these step-by-step instructions to get started:

Visit the Fairgo website on your preferred web browser; Click on the “Sign Up” button located in the top right corner of the homepage; You will be directed to the registration page where you need to provide some basic information such as your name, email address, and password; Next, you will be asked to provide your personal details like date of birth and contact number. This information is required for age verification and to ensure responsible gambling; Choose your preferred currency from the given options – AUD, USD, EUR, or Bitcoin; Read and accept the terms and conditions of the casino; Click on the “Sign Up” button to complete the registration process; You will receive a confirmation email with a link to activate your account. Click on the link to verify your email address; Once your account is verified, you can log in using your registered email address and password; Make a deposit and start playing your favorite casino games at Fairgo Online Casino!

Creating an account at Fairgo is not only easy, but also safe and secure. The casino uses the latest encryption technology to protect its players’ personal and financial information, ensuring a worry-free gaming experience for all.

Deposit Methods at Fairgo

Fairgo Online Casino offers a variety of secure and convenient deposit methods for its players. Some of the popular options include:

– Fairgo is one of the few online casinos that accepts Bitcoin as a payment method. Players can use their Bitcoin wallets to make deposits and withdrawals at the casino; Bank Transfers – For players who prefer traditional banking methods, Fairgo offers bank transfers for deposits.

All deposits at Fairgo are processed instantly, ensuring that players can start playing their favorite games without any delay. The casino also has strict security measures in place to protect players from fraud and unauthorized transactions.

Fairgo Customer Support

Fairgo Online Casino takes pride in providing excellent customer support to its players. The casino has a dedicated team of customer service representatives who are available 24/7 to assist players with any queries or concerns. Here are the different communication methods offered by Fairgo for reaching out to their customer support:

– Players can also send an email to the casino’s support team with their queries or concerns. The response time for emails is usually within 24 hours; Phone – Fairgo offers a toll-free phone number for players from Australia to contact their customer support team;

– Fairgo offers a toll-free phone number for players from Australia to contact their customer support team; FAQ – The casino has a detailed FAQ section on its website where players can find answers to commonly asked questions about the casino, games, and banking methods.

No matter which communication method a player chooses, Fairgo ensures that their customer support is prompt, friendly, and efficient in resolving any issues or concerns. Players can also rest assured that their personal information will be kept confidential and not shared with any third parties.

Fairgo Online Casino offers a self-exclusion feature for players who want to take a break from gambling. This allows players to voluntarily restrict access to their account for a specified period of time, ranging from 24 hours to 6 months. During this time, players will not be able to log in or make any deposits at the casino. This tool is beneficial for players who feel they need to control their gambling habits and take a break from playing. Players can also contact customer support to extend their self-exclusion period or permanently close their account if needed.

Deposit Limits

To promote responsible gambling, Fairgo allows players to set daily, weekly, or monthly deposit limits on their account. This ensures that players do not exceed their budget and spend more than they can afford. These limits can be easily adjusted by contacting customer support, with changes taking effect immediately for decreases and after 24 hours for increases. By setting deposit limits, players can have better control over their gambling habits and play responsibly at Fairgo Online Casino.

Bonuses and Promotions for Fairgo Players

Fairgo Online Casino offers a range of exciting bonuses and promotions for its players. These include:

– The casino offers daily bonuses such as free spins, match bonuses, and cashback rewards to its players; VIP Program – Fairgo has a VIP program for loyal players, where they can receive exclusive bonuses, higher comp point conversion rates, and access to special promotions and events.

Players can also subscribe to the casino’s newsletter to stay updated on the latest bonuses and promotions at Fairgo. It is important to note that all bonuses and promotions come with specific terms and conditions, which players should carefully read before claiming them.

Fairgo Mobile App

Fairgo Online Casino offers a convenient mobile app for players who prefer to play on their phones or tablets. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices and can be downloaded from the respective app stores. Here are some of the special features of the Fairgo mobile app:

– Players can make deposits and withdrawals securely using the app, just like on the desktop version; Live Chat Support – The mobile app also has a live chat feature for players to get instant assistance from customer support.

The Fairgo mobile app offers a seamless and user-friendly experience for players to enjoy their favorite casino games on-the-go. So whether you are at home or on-the-go, you can play your favorite games at Fairgo Online Casino with ease and convenience. Keep in mind that some bonuses may be exclusive only for desktop users.

How to Install Fairgo App on Android?

If you are an Android user, follow these simple steps to download and install the Fairgo mobile app on your device:

Go to the official Fairgo Online Casino website on your mobile browser; Scroll down to the bottom of the homepage and click on the “Mobile Casino” tab; From the Mobile Casino page, click on the “Download for Android” button; A pop-up will appear, asking for permission to download the APK file. Click “OK” to proceed; Once the download is complete, click on the downloaded file to install the app; If your device prompts you about installing apps from unknown sources, go to your Settings and enable the option for “Unknown Sources”; Once the app is installed, open it and log in with your Fairgo account details or create a new account if you are a new user; You can now enjoy all the features of the Fairgo mobile app, including its diverse selection of casino games and exclusive bonuses.

Players should always make sure to download the official Fairgo app from the casino’s website to ensure a safe and secure gaming experience. With the Fairgo mobile app, players can enjoy their favorite casino games anytime and anywhere without any hassle.

FAQ

Is Fairgo Online Casino licensed and regulated?

Yes, Fairgo is licensed by the Government of Curaçao and undergoes regular audits to ensure fair gaming.

Are there any restricted countries at Fairgo?

Yes, players from certain countries such as the United States, UK, and France are not allowed to play at Fairgo due to licensing restrictions. Please refer to the casino’s terms and conditions for a full list of restricted countries.

Can players use multiple payment methods at Fairgo?

Yes, players can use different deposit methods at Fairgo, but they must withdraw funds using the same method used for the last deposit made.

Is there a minimum age requirement to play at Fairgo?

Yes, players must be at least 18 years old to play at Fairgo Online Casino. The casino also has strict measures in place to prevent underage gambling.