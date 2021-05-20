Adding Watermarks To Your PDF Files In Sixty Seconds

Yes, you heard it right! You can now add watermarks to any of your PDF files within sixty seconds. This is because there is a specific website that offers tons of tools that have a feature that ensures speed. That means all of their tools available for you to use will have the same quality. And the best thing about this is that there are tons of tools.

That website is none other than GogoPDF. They have been in the industry for quite some time now, and because of that, they have already perfected their art. So, if you have any doubt in your mind about them, you should probably start using them first. But since this article is focused on adding watermarks to your PDF files, here are all the steps to do.

Things To Obtain Before Proceeding With The Process

For you to add watermark to PDF, there are only a few things you have to do. But before that, you should know all the tricks so that you would not spend a lot of time on their site. The first thing to do is to ensure that you have a stable internet connection so that the speed of their site will not be put to waste. If you have this, everything will go smoothly.

The other thing you have to do is ensure that you have all your PDF files ready on your files before going to their website. So that once you have already opened their site and tool, you can immediately add those files without having to search for them. This will save you tons of your precious time. No worries because this is not mandated. It is up to you.

All The Steps To Do So That You Can Add A Watermark On Your PDF Files

Now that you know all the things that you have to do before proceeding with the process, you can now go ahead and start. Before that, you should know that they have tons of unique features that you can take advantage of. One of them is their safety and security. This works by deleting all your uploaded documents from their files within sixty minutes.

They also have a feature that would allow you to do all the processes no matter what browser or operating system you are using. This is their flexibility feature. You can use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Internet Explorer. And for the operating system, you can use Mac, Linux, Windows, and many more. Moving back, here are all the steps to follow.

First Step

You have to get all the files from your devices or personal computers into the website for the first step. For you to do that, all you must do is upload those files on their system. But if you are having a problem doing that, there is a much simpler step. That is to drag those files and drop them on the space provided by the system of GogoPDF.

Second Step

The next thing you have to do is type the text or upload any images that you want to add as the watermark. Be creative and use your imagination! After choosing what to put, the next thing you have to do is choose the location where you want to put it. Make sure that it will not block anything important that is on your files. After that, proceed to the next step.

Third Step

Once you have done everything stated on the first and second steps, you can now proceed to the third step. No worries! This is the easiest of them all. That is because you would not need to do anything here on this step. The system will automatically process everything as soon as you have finished the first two steps. All you have to do is wait.

Fourth And Final Step

Please keep in mind that all the processes will be done quickly. This means you should not go anywhere and just wait for a little while. Don’t worry. Once the system has finished processing, you will be notified as soon as possible to proceed to the final step. And that is to recheck them and download them on your devices or computers.

Takeaway

There you have it, the four most straightforward and most basic steps that you could ever see in processing a PDF file. You would not need to do anything else beyond that. Or there is something. If you had a great time using GogoPDF, please do not forget to share this with all your friends. By doing that, you are also helping them with their PDF problem.