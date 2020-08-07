6 Best Benefits Of Rooting Your Android Device [2020 List]

Ever since the Android OS has launched, more and more features are being added to its every new installment. Though it has everything that you might need to operate your phone, but for those who are looking, even more, can go further and root their Android phones. In this article, we’ll discuss some of the important benefits that we get after we root our Android Phone/Tablet.

There are many ways to root your device. Back in the day, there were a lot of processes involved in rooting. You needed a desktop PC to do some of the processes. Android Debug Bridge (ADB) was one of the methods used to root a device via a PC, by connecting your phone to the USB port. Later, the same system was used for flashing ROMs into Android phones. Using ADB for sideloading was one of the manual methods.

These days, everything has become easy and rooting has become something that you can do by simply installing an app on your phone.

The fact is, if you haven’t rooted your device, then you are missing hell lot of things. Let’s dive deeper!

List of Best Benefits Of Rooting Your Android Device In 2020

1. Performance and battery life

You know that your phones come preloaded with a lot of apps that you are probably never gonna use. The problem has been solved to an extent recently since manufacturers started to provide stock-like experience on their phones. But not a while ago, the RAM and battery consuming apps were of real concern. The only solution to this problem is to root your device.

When you root your phone, you have complete access to your device. This helps you to remove all the unwanted apps and also install custom tools that you can use to manage battery and applications.

Greenify is one of the great apps which you should definitely install if you have rooted your phone. The app lets you force close all the apps running in the background, in just one click. This will save a lot of battery juice and will save you a lot of processing power, which you can utilize for other tasks.

2. Unleash Customizability

The complete system access which you gain when you root a phone should not go to waste. Thanks to the custom tweaks and tools released by developers at forums like XDA-Developers, you can customize your device heavily, both in terms of look and feel.

You can change the look of your UI, decide what buttons should be showing up in the notification bar, decide how fast your screen should move when you scroll, the list never ends!

3. Flashing custom ROMs

This is the biggest and coolest thing. If you never heard about ROMs, then they are simply a customized version of Android OS, which you can install (it’s called flashing, by the way) on your Android phone. What’s so cool about custom ROMs is that all the tweaks and modifications I’ve been talking about earlier will be pre-loaded into these custom ROMs.

To flash these ROMs, you can either download the ROM package from the web and then flash it via the custom recovery or you can use android ADB sideload to directly install it with the help of a computer. The instructions for doing this will most likely be available on the forum in which you found the ROM itself.

4. Overclocking

Overclocking is the process of increasing the clock speed of your CPU. When you root your device, you can install custom kernels into it. The kernel is the part of the software that directly interacts with the hardware and every Android device is running on some version of the Linux kernel.

A lot of custom kernels for popular Android phones are available with an overclocking feature. Before you do anything on the kernel level, make sure you take a complete back up. Also make sure you follow the guide exactly to the letter because if you don’t, any number of things can go wrong.

5. Advanced backups

Titanium Backup is one of the most popular apps that every rooted Android phone user uses. This app lets you take complete back up of your apps. By complete backup, I mean you will be able to save not only the APK file of the app but also all the data will be saved. This is an extremely great feature, especially if you are interested in trying out new ROMs every now and then.

You can just take a batch backup of all the apps and just restore it with one click, save a lot of time setting up your WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook or any other app you use.

6. No more waiting for updates

Even though Android has created a revolution, one problem that every user still faces is that they don’t get the Android update in time. Only a fraction of the total Android users in the world is running on the latest version. Thanks to Google, all the Pixel devices will be getting updates as soon as they are released. But the phones manufactured by other companies, it takes time for them to compile, test, and releases the latest update of Android. So all the users are left with the annoying wait time.

If you root your phone, chances are someone will create a flashable ROM package that you can install on your device. We have seen the latest version of Android being ported to many popular Android devices, as soon as the update hits the web. This is something you would love if you hate waiting for the update.

Wrapping it up

The benefits of rooting an Android device can not be concluded in any article. Though we have shared some of the most important factors. Explore the world of Android and I’m sure you’ll be amazed by the things you can do with a rooted device in your hand. Let us know how was your experience rooting your phone, via the comments section.