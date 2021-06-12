7 Best Racing Games For Samsung Galaxy A52

What could be better than a good racing simulator? It doesn’t even have to be a simulator. It’s just enough that the game is about racing on Samsung Galaxy A52. Maybe I’m passing off my interests as public, but racing is one of the most versatile genres along with puzzles and three-in-a-row. If you’re looking to have serious gaming fun, we have this list of the best racing games for Samsung Galaxy A52, that offer amazing graphics, stunning racing experiences, and of course, they are free to play!

Thanks to something interesting coming out in this genre all the time, we always have something to talk about in our traditional Saturday gaming column. Best games of today and what to play on your Samsung Galaxy A52, if you like racing in all its facets as much as we do.

1. GRID Autosport

GRID Autosport brings console-quality racing to your Samsung Galaxy A52 without any compromise in terms of graphics or gameplay. The game offers some of the best-rendered graphics and textures of any mobile game. You can even see vehicle damage in real-time.

You get to drive more than 100 cars on a huge number of tracks. There are a variety of disciplines from open-wheel racing to street racing to crazy arcades. GRID Autosport also lets you choose your level of difficulty and realism.

2. Mario Kart Tour

There is the fashionable, there is the outdated and there is the timeless. That’s exactly what you can say about the idea of Mario. Nintendo has made Mario Kart Tour a free-to-play game so that millions of people can join the game without paying a penny. But you have to earn money and there’s a big emphasis on in-game purchases in the game. Sometimes they can be a little annoying, but there’s only one solution – buy a Gold Pass. True, you need to try it first.

The gameplay itself is as crazy and chaotic as you’d expect from a Mario Kart game, and that’s probably the most interesting part. You have to collect boxes and coins scattered all over the track. Outside of which, by the way, you can’t go. Everything has to happen inside it.

You’ll have to pay a little to unlock some of the characters, but that’s the downside of conditionally free games. You will be able to play just like that, but when it comes to fighting against other players who have invested a lot of money, there may be difficulties.

3. Riptide GP: Renegade

Riptide GP: Renegade is the latest in a series of futuristic jet ski races for Android, and you can enjoy it on your Galaxy A52 smartphone. Bringing back memories of games like Jet Moto or Wave Race 64, Riptide GP: Renegade offers a story-driven career mode as well as fast race options or battles with online opponents. The graphics are very good. Even the water effects, which are usually very difficult to work out, are done well. It all brings out the sense of speed very fully.

You have to tilt the device to control it, but Bluetooth gamepads are also supported and make the game smoother. Speaking of controls, one of the key aspects of the game is doing crazy stunts, which are easy to do with quick moves. There’s plenty to unlock and upgrade as you progress through the career mode, and the clever AI will make the game even more interesting and engaging.

4. Thumb Drift

Need to race, but are you holding the handrail with your other hand, or holding a cold beverage can? Thumb Drift is the perfect game for you!

It has nice graphics and a very straightforward storyline – you have to drive sideways through four challenging tracks. With over 100 cars that can be bought and unlocked at random from the coins collected on the track. Not enough coins? No problem! You get points for doing tricks too.

Thumb Drift is a crazy game without much point. If you have too much free time on your hands, it can easily kill more than an hour. The game can’t be called the best in its genre. Especially since there are a lot of intrusive purchases inside. But in itself, it is quite interesting and worth trying.

5. CSR Racing

CSR Racing is drag racing in its purest form. There is nothing else in the game. Players do not need to worry about turns. It is only necessary to accelerate at the right time. Simply put, you just have to change gears in time. If everything is done right, you finish first and get a reward.

If you want to buy luxury cars, you have to pay real money. At the same time, you can use the in-game money you win in the races to buy and modify luxury cars.

There are several other racing games in this franchise, including CSR Racing 2 and CSR Classics, but the one described above is still the best.

6. Motorsport Manager Mobile 3

The racer manages the car. What if you wanted to manage your racers? Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 lets you do just that. You build your own racing team from the ground up and compete in international events to become the best. You’ll be in control of everything from signing contracts with your drivers to improving your cars.

The main thing in the game is strategy. You will even have to think about how to spend the least amount of time on the pit stop. It’s really difficult but interesting, and at the same time will make you see the full picture of what is happening outside the cockpit of the car.

You should pay attention to this game if only because it’s unusual and there aren’t any more like it. If you are bored with simulation games but like racing, you should try Motorsport Manager Mobile 3.

7. Beach Buggy Racing 2

Beach Buggy Racing 2 is reminiscent of the classic Mario Kart or Diddy Kong Racing. It’s a silly game overall, but that’s its own unique charm.

Not only can you choose your cars and racers, but you can also upgrade your bonuses. There are many game modes, including online multiplayer, so you’ll have more than enough to do.

Although it’s a free-to-play game, it’s not too aggressive in terms of monetization. In such cases, you really want to support the developer. Moreover, you can play it as it is, but the progress will be significantly slower.

That ends this list of racing games that Samsung Galaxy A52 users can enjoy.