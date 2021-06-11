Getting to grips with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019 video game)

We are all too familiar with this first-person shooter video game that has took the world by storm. Since its release in 2019, thousands of gamers have taken to their computer/laptop to enjoy this game for hours on end.

Whether you’re new to the game and just getting started or you’ve been an avid player for some time, we’ve got some helpful words of advice that can help you get to grips with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Background information

The game has been praised for its graphics as it takes place in a realistic and modern setting. A CIA officer and British SAS force team up with rebels from the fictional country of Urzikstan. The game has a special OPS mode which features co-operative play missions that follow up the campaign story. You can enjoy this game as a single play; however, the game has been praised for its multi-player mode which supports cross-platform multiplayer and cross-platform progression which is a first for this series.

If you like action and mesmerising graphics, then this is the game for you.

Getting started

The excitement of a new game can be pretty overwhelming and now you’ve got the game you might be thinking – what next? Although you may be eager to start it can be useful to read up on your game so you can fully enjoy the experience and most importantly have fun.

Once you launch your game, you will be greeted by your title screen. Make sure you read through your terms and agreements and agree to them. The first thing you will want to do is adjust the brightness of your game. You want to adapt the game to the environment you are in and most importantly your computer screen. If your gaming set up changes in the future, then you can always adjust this at a later date.

Your next step will be to go through the quick setup menu. This shouldn’t take you too long but make sure to read it through. The final step Is to set up your Activision account. Activision are the publishers of the game and creating this account will allow you to take part in cross-platform play. After these quick steps you’ll be able to access the main menu.

Helpful hacks

Campaign game mode

The single-player campaign mode immerses you into a bold and action-packed narrative. In this mode you will play as three characters: Sgt.Kyle Garrick, CIA Agent Alex, and Farah Karim, leader of the Urzikstani Liberation Force – in a covert battle for the global balance of power.

If you’re new to this game then you might like to know that there are multiple difficulty options, so you won’t be expected to be a pro straight away.

The campaign mode is a great opportunity for players to dabble in a range of different playstyles. Whether you like close quarter, stealth, or long-range combat scenarios. You can experience it all as you work your way through the missions.

Multi-player game mode

If you’d prefer your game to offer a variety of fun and competitive modes, then you’re going to relish in the multi-player mode in Modern warfare. In this mode you can enjoy plenty of customisation options. You will go up against other members of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare community in free-for-all games down to tactical objective modes.

There are several maps which are based on locales within the Modern Warfare Universe. With plenty to choose from you and your fellow players are sure to keep entertained for hours. This mode is a great way to gain valuable experience with your weapons in the game and along the way you’ll be able to unlock attachment and weapon perks to further customisation.

Special ops

To gain access to this mode you will need to access the Co-Op section from the main menu. You will be able to select your Spec Ops mission. In this mode you can play as a solo player or in a group. All you need to do is create a room and start a match.

You can play this mode with up to three players and as a team you will work through dynamic missions that follow on from the events of the campaign.

Helpful tips and tricks to enhance play

In past Call of Duty titles, we have been taught that fast movements and gun speed is highly effective. However, in this game it’s time to slow it down. Running can make a huge amount of noise and you want to do everything you can to not give away your position. Heavy footsteps are a no go so lay off the sprint button and you may find your game goes a lot smoother. Patience and precision is key if you want to succeed in this game.

Don’t be afraid to experiment via the customisation options. With so many options to choose from it can be difficult to know where to start. You can customise pretty much everything on your gun from the weapon’s muzzle, barrel, laser, optics, stock, under barrel, ammunition, rear grip, and even perks. Each part you use has its strengths and weaknesses so make sure you do you research. If you strike a good balance with each weapon, then it can lead you to great success throughout your game. The wrong combination of attachments could really affect your game so choose wisely.

How you can improve your game play

Practice makes perfect. A good aim is useful, and you should try and familiarise yourself with your weapon. Be stealth with your movements and always remember to look at your radar! You’ll be a Modern Warfare pro in no time.