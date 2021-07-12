5 Most Common Redmi Note 9s Problems & Their Solutions

The Redmi Note 9S was one of the best mid-range mobile options in 2020. It has a powerful combination of features that can work perfectly for gamers and photo enthusiasts alike. But misconfiguration of the device or bad habits in its use can cause more than one problem. Therefore, we have this guide to fix the most common problems and issues on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S smartphone and make it work again.

1. Fix Redmi Note 9s Gets Too Hot

This is a problem that most mobile phones manifest at some point. However, it shouldn’t happen on the Redmi Note 9S as it’s designed for gaming enthusiasts with all the demands that entail.

So don’t panic, most of the time it’s due to misuse or device settings. Before changing any settings go to Settings >> Battery & Performance, and make sure no apps are running improperly. To do this, focus on the Battery Usage Statistics section. It will show you a list of all active apps and their consumption.

See if you don’t know of any apps that are on the list or if there is any unusual consumption. In that case, uninstall the problematic apps and test if the phone is still having problems.

On the other hand, pay attention to the specific times when your phone gets hot. Do you have a lot of apps open and at the same time use graphically demanding games? Do you have too many apps running in the background? Try to establish a pattern and change it to see if that’s the problem.

And of course, keep in mind the basic options such as not playing games with the phone plugged in, be careful with the device’s case or spending hours with heavy games.

2. Problems With Notifications On The Lock Screen

The Notifications not showing up on the lock screen? This is not a problem with the phone but is related to the settings.

Just turn notifications on and specify which apps you want to enable from Settings >> Notifications. There you will find different options but focus on Lock Screen Notifications. This will open a list of all installed apps with the option to enable notifications. Just select the apps you’re interested in and you’re done.

Other options you will find to customise this dynamic are the ones that allow you to decide the format of the notifications, for example, if you want to show only the notification or all the content, if they can be opened from the lock screen, etc.

3. Battery Consumption Is Too High

One of the greatest strengths of the Redmi Note 9S is its 5020 mAH battery, so far from being a problem for users. However, if you’ve noticed a sharp drop in battery consumption, consider these details.

Do you have apps or games that keep GPS always active on your phone? Navigation apps or games that need to know your location for their dynamics can run in the background and have the GPS always running.

To control this, go to Settings >> Location and scroll down to the Location Access section. There you will find a list of all the apps that request your location. You can try turning off permissions for some of them, or turn off “Location Access” so that no app gets your location information. It’s just a momentary change to see if this might be the problem.

Some users reported on popular forums that there are two options that drain the battery: Enable MIUI Optimization and High Risk Feature Notification. These are options that are hidden and can only be disabled in Developer Mode.

To do this, go to Settings >> About phone and tap 7 times on MIUI Version to enable Developer Mode. And now go to Additional Settings >> Developer Options and scroll down to find these options:

According to some users, they have noticed that the phone has noticeably improved battery performance by adding a couple of extra hours. You can try it out if you want, but there’s no way of knowing if it will work on your device.

And as we saw in the previous item, pay attention to any habit patterns you have implemented in the last while by checking the Battery section or using an app like GSam Battery Monitor.

4. The Camera Locks Or Opens By Itself

This problem has been a headache for some Xiaomi users since the launch of MIUI 11, and must have been fixed in some of the past updates.

So if you’re a brand new Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S owner, make sure you have all software updates up to date, and that nothing is pending. And if you sporadically experience camera problems on your phone, try clearing data and cache, or the default settings. You can find these options in Settings >> Applications >> Manage applications >> Camera.

On the other hand, if you have installed other camera apps (especially those that you install from APK) it may cause a conflict with their operation. Try uninstalling them to see if that’s the problem.

And a tip to avoid inconveniences when you keep your phone in your wallet or pocket: enable Pocket Mode from the Camera Settings. This will prevent the “camera from working by itself” with accidental touches.

5. Apps Not Working Properly On Redmi Note 9S

Are you having problems with apps? If it’s just an app, it may not be related to the phone’s settings, but to a specific issue. For example, a few months ago many users reported problems with the Android Auto app on their Xiaomi phones, and these were solved with OTA updates.

But if you’re having problems with several installed apps, it’s time to take a look at some details of the settings.

Do you have all permissions enabled for them to work properly?

Do you have any power saving settings enabled that prevent them from working?

What about permissions to run in the background?

All these aspects can be checked from Settings >> Applications >> Manage applications. On the other hand, if you have already gone through all the details of the apps at the settings level then try clearing the apps’ data and cache, or uninstalling and reinstalling the latest version.

And if they are apps that you have downloaded outside of Google Play, you may have installed a version that is not compatible with your device, or you may have downloaded an APK from an untrusted source.