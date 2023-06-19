How to Make the Most of Your Summer in Arizona: 6 Ideas for Safe Outdoor Activities

Arizona is in the American Southwest, which should give you an idea of what the summers are like.

Aside from the state’s elevated northern third, which has a cooler arid climate, much of the state is immersed in a desert climate, with a daily temperature range of 90 to 120 °F in the summer.

The state’s capital, Phoenix, has most days above 100 °F, making it the hottest city in the country. Still, summer temperatures have been rising dangerously, particularly in Phoenix.

Considering all that, summers in The Grand Canyon State may not be encouraging enough to step outdoors.

But that doesn’t have to be the case.

You can still make the most of your summer in Arizona and stay safe doing that. Here are some ideas to get you started.

1. Wake up Early

Whatever you wish to do to beat the heat in Arizona, start early. It will buy you enough morning hours before the sun is overhead. Aim to carry out your activities during the forenoon as it would be easier to make the most of your summer day.

The temperatures start to drop in the evening, making the nights cooler. Whenever possible, make use of that time to reduce the number of hours you put in during the day.

2. Hit the Pools

You have no reason to miss out on summertime outdoor activities because it’s hot. Water-based activities will keep you cool.

Swimming is a top activity in the summer. Hit the pools with loved ones for a fun day. Alternatively, you could take things a notch higher and go for a dip in the beautiful lakes and swimming holes scattered across the state.

Slide Rock in Sedona is one of the top swimming holes in the country. The waterfalls at Havasu Falls and Fossil Creek offer the best swimming experience with breathtaking views of the Grand Canyon. The heat just makes the time you have in these places more adventurous.

3. Go Camping

Summers in Arizona provide the best camping experience, as there are plenty of campgrounds across the state that offer an escape from the heat.

Most of the campsites in the state are in state parks, such as the Kartchner Caverns, which sits at the foothills of the Whetstone Mountains. The 4000-plus feet elevation makes the area much cooler.

Pitch your tent in the shade trees and enjoy the scenic views of the park.

If you want to escape the heat completely, plan a camping trip to the north, where the elevation is higher, and the temperatures are cooler.

4. Host a Pool Party

Pool parties are popular outdoor activities in the summer that are just perfect for the heat.

Why not get your family and friends over for a pool party and barbecue day?

With like-minded people around you, you could have plenty of fun outside without spending too much time in the sun. Enjoy lighthearted conversations over drinks.

Since weed is now legal for adults and patients approved in the medical program, it could make for a fun afternoon pastime when temperatures hit 100 °F.

5. Explore the Caves

One outdoor activity you can always count on when the temperatures are soaring in Arizona is exploring caves. The state has plenty of cave systems to explore. You are always near places you can visit for caving, regardless of where you live in the state.

Bring friends and family along for an adventurous day in the caves. Here are some of the best places to go caving in the summer:

Kartchner Caverns State Park, southern Arizona

Ventana Cave, southern Arizona

Lava River Cave, north-central Arizona

Colossal Cave, southeastern Arizona

Peppersauce Cave, central Arizona

6. Hike in the Mountains

The higher-elevation regions of Arizona are generally cooler in the summer, which makes for a great hiking experience. The climate in northern Arizona is even better.

Prepare a hiking expedition with friends and loved ones in the San Francisco Mountains, the White Mountains, or Humphreys Peak.

Final Thoughts

The thing with Arizona summers is that as hot as they are, it’s dry heat as the humidity is low. That makes it a bit bearable. You should be fine outdoors so long as you take precautions and avoid spending prolonged periods in the sun.