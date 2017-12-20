In this tutorial, we’ll help you to enable the Developer Options on Nokia 2, 3 and 5 (we generally say, Developer Mode). Once you have Developer Options enabled, you’ll able to access USB Debugging, and many other useful aspects. Moreover, one optimize the performance of the phone using these options too. Since you’re having an Android phone, you should know how enable Developer options. That should come handy to you. It comes very helpful in many ways.

If you’re looking to enable USB Debugging, or Developer options on Nokia 2, 3 and 5 , then this tutorial should help you. More, and more advance options are getting embedded in Android phones, and one should keep our self-aware of them. Developer options are one of them. Google keeps them hidden within the phone. It is very easy to access them, and deactivate them when you want. There is much more one can do with these settings. Note worthy thing is that they do not harm your smart phone in any way (until you do something bad). Surely, once we enable the Developer options on Nokia 2, 3 and 5, it opens new opportunities to do more with this smart phone. Get most out of it.

Since, Nokia 2, 3 and 5 have decent hardware, you might want to improve its performance too. In this tutorial, we not only cover the ‘How-to‘ part, we’ll also suggest you the best settings to tune your Nokia 2 for best performance. Just implementing few settings can dramatically change the performance of this smart phone. No matter, whether you’re in need of Developer Options now or not, but you should keep these in your mind. The would be very helpful in many situations. Without much more ado, let’s start the steps, and see how we can achieve Developer Mode on Nokia 2, 3 and 5.

How to Enable Developer Options on Nokia 2, 3 and 5

These steps are simple to use, and almost similar that apply other smart phones. Just follow below steps as we mention to achieve developer options on these phones:

Tap ‘Settings‘ icon on your phone. Either you can access it through App drawer, or directly from Notification bar. Now scroll down to locate ‘About Device’, and tap on it. Under the options, scroll down to ‘Build Number’ Tap multiple-times on ‘Build Number’ until a message appears saying ‘You’re Developer Now’ or something equivalent. Now, go back to Settings, and scroll down to see the Developer Options

You got it. You’ve successfully enabled the Developer Options on your phone, the Nokia 2, 3 and 5. Now, you can do much more with your phone.

The same steps can be applied on other Nokia smart phones like Nokia 6, 7, and 8 (many more). We hope that you guys won’t face any issue while performing these actions. If have, share with us in comment section.

Now you’ve the access to Developer Options, its to play with. Here we have some of best settings for performance improvement, and to make best use of Developer Options on Nokia Smart phones.

Make Best Use of Developer Options on Nokia 2, 3 and 5.

1. Enable USB Debugging

Most common use of Developer Options. Most of us just enable this mode to turn on USB Debugging. That actually helps when it comes to files from phone to Laptop/computer.

How to:

Tap on Settings Then tap on Developer Options Scroll down to get “USB Debugging”, and check the radio box to enable it: Exit from Developer Option

It’s very simple. Now, you’re free to connect your phone to computer to transfer files. That’s the basic use of this mode.

But we have cool things to do with it:

2. Custom DPI/Resolution

No buddy is going to tell you that custom resolution (DPI) can significantly improve the smoothness of the phone. Since, our latest Android phones comes with higher Pixel Density screens of high-resolution, that makes things look smaller.

Simply, you can think of decreasing the resolution. That improves the performance, texts, and other things appears little big (Good for eyes).

Though, it totally depends, and varies a person to person, whether they enjoy small text, or big. Our, motto is to improve user-experience.

And for that, we recommend to reduce the DPI to 320, or 340 (minimum that applies to your phone).

How to:

Tap on Developer Options Under it, look for smallest width Put the value as we mention above Restart your phone

Also see the video, same tutorial that have published for OnePlus 5T, and 5:

That should make your phone smooth. Open multiple apps, and switch between them to see the difference.

To add more improvements, just perform below tips!

3. Limit Background processes

And they won’t hurt, or create unnecessary issues. Putting a cap on background apps can bring-out the best from your smart phone.

Once capped, it helps your device to run smoothly, and perform better in all aspects.

How to:

Tap on Developer Options Under it, look for Background process limit, and tap on it. Then select At most, 4 processes. Just like below: Restart your phone

Once it gets boot up, you’ll feel that now it runs flawlessly smooth, and performs better. It helps to improve reaction time, and impacts the performance positively.

Since, less number of processes would run, that outcomes better performance, and battery life.

4. Custom Animations

They help a lot. Just lower the animations can speed up the performance. That you can measure easily. Probably, you’ve already heard of it.

If that’s not the case, here we go.

Basically, our Android phones are packed with tons of animations that come to display while we use it. Like switching from one app to another, closing, or opening an app, and almost all actions that we perform.

Limiting these animations will impact the performance positively, and tune the device for best performance.

Just this one action, can elevate the performance of the device dramatically.

How to:

Tap on Developer Options Under it, scroll down to look for “Windows Animation Scale”, “Transition Animation scale” and “Animator duration scale”. And Set 0.5 value to all: Lower the value means, better performance.

That single trick will do the magic. You’ll feel the differences on the go.

So, this is how one can benefit from Developer Options on Nokia 2, 3 & 5, and other Nokia’s smart phones.

That ends our tutorial here, and we highly hope that our readers would like these extra tips. Don’t forget to share your thoughts, and tips.