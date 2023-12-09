Samsung’s Next Foldables: New Aspect Ratio for Z Fold6, Thinner Bezels for Z Flip6

Samsung’s foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip, are known for their innovative technology and premium design. However, they haven’t been without their critics, particularly regarding the size of the external displays and the bezels surrounding the main screens.

But that may soon change. According to recent rumors, Samsung is making significant improvements to the displays on both the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, making them more usable and immersive.

Fold6 to Embrace a New Aspect Ratio

The Galaxy Z Fold6 is rumored to have a new aspect ratio for its outer display. While the exact ratio is unknown, it is expected to be wider than the current 23.1:9. This would make the display more comfortable for multitasking and general use, reducing the need to unfold the phone constantly.

The new aspect ratio is also likely to be better suited for watching videos and playing games. Additionally, the bezels surrounding the display are expected to be thinner, resulting in a more immersive viewing experience.

Flip6 Gets a Larger Canvas

The Galaxy Z Flip6 is also expected to have a larger cover display than the current 1.9-inch version. This will make it more usable for checking notifications, taking selfies, and other quick tasks without having to open the phone fully.

Similar to the Fold6, the Flip6 is also expected to have thinner bezels around the main display. This will maximize the viewing area and provide a more visually appealing design.

Improved Hinges for Both Models

Both the Fold6 and Flip6 are expected to have improved hinges that offer smoother folding and unfolding action. This is likely to address some of the durability concerns that have been raised about previous models.

Exciting Developments for Foldable Fans

These rumored improvements suggest that Samsung is committed to making its foldable smartphones even better. By focusing on larger displays, thinner bezels, and improved hinges, Samsung is aiming to make foldables more versatile and user-friendly.

While these are just rumors and official confirmation from Samsung is still pending, they offer an exciting glimpse into the future of the foldable smartphone market. It will be interesting to see how these changes impact the popularity of Samsung’s foldables and how other manufacturers respond to this renewed focus on display enhancements.