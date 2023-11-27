Six6s offers not only quality sports betting but also online entertainment. Generous bonuses and cool promotions on certain positions will definitely please you at legal bookmaker Six6s. And what else awaits you you will find out as soon as you register on the mobile site and in the application in a couple of steps. Newbies from India may think they can’t handle it, but that’s not the case, we’ve written detailed instructions for you. We personally went to this platform ourselves and went through all the steps in the registration process, and now we can share with you how it will be for you.

Is it legal to login and register an account with Six6s?

If you’re wondering about the security and legality of Six6s, here’s what you need to know. The special encryption protocols that all platforms are protected by can guarantee you the safety and security of finding, depositing and betting real money. A valid official license No.157258 from Curacao gives you the full right to play and place bets and participate in bonus programs. Registration is easy to understand and will not make you wait long.

How to register an account with Six6s?

In order to start making profitable bets and playing at Six6s operator, a bettor from India needs to create his wallet and account. The process itself will not take you much time, the main requirement remains to be of legal age at the time of account creation. We have written below detailed registration instructions for your convenience.

Let’s start with this:

Enter the official website of the bookmaker through any available browser on your device; On the main page of the site at the top will be a button “Sign Up” – click on it; In the sign up window you need to enter the following details – username, password, re-password, currency, full name, phone number, email address and 4-digit code; Below will appear a line with the agreement and familiarization with the Terms and Conditions of the company; Press the “Confirm” button if the data is filled in correctly.

After that, you will automatically log into your account using the username and password provided during registration, deposit money into your account and start betting. If for some reason you are unable to do this, you should immediately contact our 24/7 support team. They will also help you register for one of the generous bonuses from the bookmaker.

How to log in to your Six6s profile for betting?

To log in to your Six6s account as an Indian bettor, you need to go to the bookmaker’s official website. If you have already registered and created a gaming account, you can log in at any time from your computer or mobile device. After logging in, you can save your details for later in the settings that the notification will indicate to you. And here are the instructions.

To log into your Six6s account and profile, you need to:

Enter the bookmaker’s platform through the official website or app; On the main page of the platform, click the “Login” button; Type in the “Username” and “Password” specified during account registration; When you have entered your username and password, click on the “Confirm” button.

Use the function “Forgot Password” if you have lost the password from your account. After this, a link to reset the old password and create a new one will be sent to your Email or phone by SMS. The account access will be restored and you will be able to start making profitable bets and playing online entertainment.

How to verify your own Six6s account?

Verification is required for every Indian user to verify their identity and personal data provided during registration. Having verified users only will be able to activate the withdrawal function and protect their account from fraudsters. To get verified, you need to do the following:

Enter the Six6s system with your username and password; Press the “Profile” button – then click on Personal Information; You will see a “Confirm” button next to your phone number. Agree to send the code via SMS. The OTR code will come and you will need to enter it in the corresponding window and click the Apply button; The button Confirm will appear next to the specified Email field. An email with the OTR code will be sent to your email address within a few minutes. Fill in this code in the empty window next to it and click Apply; You only need to enter your full date of birth and click Save.

We recommend looking for the OTR code in your spam or junk mail folder if it does not arrive at your email address in a timely manner.

When you have completed these simple Six6s account verification steps, you will be able to apply for withdrawal from your account using any method offered in the Cashier section.

Six6s customer support

In order to contact Six6s’ highly trained support team for any issue, you have two options. The easiest and fastest one is the 24/7 support quick call button. It can be found both in the app and on the official website. And the second way is to write to Email – support.bd@six6s.com.

You can contact them at any moment of a gaming session and find an answer to any question. In addition, on the website and in the app there is a section with frequently asked questions, there are answers to already asked questions from the participants.