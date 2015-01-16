Our previously published guide on best settings for PPSSPP for highest performance is being appreciated very well and that’s inspired us to write another post related to it and we presenting this list of best games for PPSSPP, definitely you’d love them as well.

As a game addict, I always in a hunt for good games, it doesn’t matter which console I have, whether it is my Laptop or Android mobile. Currently, PPSSPP Emulator is most complete Sony’s PSP Emulator which allows to run most of the PSP games over the Android devices, however, some titles are not fully compatible with it.

If you’ve installed PPSSPP Emulator on your phone, firstly, I recommended to visit our -> PPSSPP setting guides to tune it work as best as possible. Here is our list, and we hope you would like them as well.

Best games for PPSSPP

1. God of War – Ghost of Sparta

Most probably you’ve already heard about them, full of action, thrill and an epic story line makes all editions of God of War different from rest of the games.

For PSP, two are available and God of War – Ghost of Sparta is best of them. Unlimited actions, full of thrill and unmatchable game play.

2. God of War: Chains of Olympus

Just like the above edition, the games has brilliantly written story line, console quality graphics and adventures game play.

However, both editions may won’t work on full speed on PPSSPP, but don’t worry, few settings would be good enough to make them completely playable.

3. Dissidia 012: Duodecim Final Fantasy

From the series of Final Fantasy, Dissidia 012 is my favorite because of it’s battles game play. Long game play (story mode), more fighters, many items to unlock, and awesome video scenes . Apart, it brought better experience of original game introduced initially.

Definitely, if you love RPG with action, then you’d like this game as well and it works great on this PPSSPP emulator.

4. Metal Gear Solid Portable Ops Plus

An award-winning title for PSP from Konami, offer missions will engage even the most experienced strategic FPS genre. Many famous FPS games are available for Android such as Modern Combat 4, 5, Fronline commando, however, still this game offer more from the.

If you would prefer FPS games on your handset, then you must have this game as well.

5. Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier

A story based game, mix of lots of action, puzzles and racing. Full of vivid colors, complete 3d game play, get to aircraft to visit different lands and to fight with enemies , jump from one point to other and much more.

6. Dragon Ball Z – Tenkaichi Tag Team, Shin Budokai and Shin Budokai 2

Yeah! Here comes my most favourite titles and I’ve already competed all of them. Awesome graphics, non-stop fighting, many attacks, very cute characters, and much more.

I would say, none of the Android fighting game can stand against them.

7. Daxter

Daxter, same character from ‘Jak and Daxter’. Over all game play is very good. Story is entirely based on how Daxter searches Jak, who have been impersonated in some event.

Enjoy the most colourful journey to find the impersonated Jax.

8. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories

As a soldier, Vic Vance always protected his family, his nation, himself. One bad choice later and that job is about to get much harder.

Kicked out onto the streets of a metropolis between glamour and gluttony, Vic is faced with a stark alternative – construct an empire or be crushed.

9. Assassin’s Creed Bloodlines

For the very first time,, turn out to be a Master Murderer on the PPSSPP Emulator with Assassin’s Creed Bloodlines. However, to run this game as smooth, your device’s hardware must be top-notch. Even on my Moto G, it performed little down, but for sure it is playable.

10. Lord of Arcana

Not so much popular but still this game has lots to offer. As a warrior, you’ll be fighting against huge dragons as enemies, devils with sword. Entirely 3d game play, combos attacks, attractive visuals and much more.

Apart, there are many more PSP titles which you can enjoy on your Android phone. You can view the entire list of games which are compatible with this Emulator here.