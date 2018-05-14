Spread the love







Android Malware Returned?

Are you an Android user? Have you ever downloaded the mobile app in Google Play App Store? Do you know what is Android Malware?

The Android Malware name Android.Reputation.1 Trojan had been detected on 2014 and removed by Google. This trojan ow has back to Google Play recently according to the search from Symantec. They had changed the publisher and change the app’s name resurface to Google Play again. It’s not clear how the app able to approve and uploaded in the Google Play store, but Google has seen taken them down.

The Malicious app embeds some code in the background of the Android app. This app brings the traffic to the website without permission of the users. Some of the apps, without the consent of users, seem to download payload and open ads. It brings all the users to their website by visiting Google Ads. This believes that this might be the way they earn the big amount money from Google Ads.

The Malicious App usually will come as a form of apps lockers, calculators, call recorder, space cleaners and keyboard emoji on Google Play Store.

Majority of Affected Countries

Majority downloaded users are staying at Sweden, Netherland, US, Japan, South Africa, Egypt, India, Germany, Netherlands, and Sweden. The mobile app has affected all around the world, please beware of malicious app, it might be hacking your personal information, steal your data without alerting you.

Now please check your Android phone, if you had download app from publisher name “Stefano”, We advise that please uninstall right away from your phone. Please make sure that your software up to date. To check if your phone up to date, please go to the setting –> About device –> Tap Update –> Check for Update –> Tap Update and install it –> Wait for installation to complete.

As a conclusion, please avoids downloading App on the unfamiliar website. To do a regular backup of your important files and photos. If you are affordable, please invest in mobile security service

