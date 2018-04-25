There are many ways to improve the Android experience. Either you can wait for an update or switch to a custom Rom. The →Android 8.0 update is already being pushed to Galaxy A5 devices in Europe countries. For those who seek something better than that would be happy to know that the Lineage OS ROM is now officially available for this handset. In this tutorial, we will help you to install Lineage OS 14.1 custom firmware on the Samsung Galaxy A5 2017. This official build ensures that you get a more stable interface, better performance, a plethora of customization options and so on.

The Lineage OS has been able to surpass the legendary of CyanogenMod. It has a perfect blend of performance and custom features. Whether you prefer an extensive theming or would love to stick with the simplicity, this ROM would fit your needs. If you’re looking for a custom ROM that offers performance and stability along with a bunch personalization features then Lineage OS would the ideal one. If you’ve been using your Galaxy A5 for several months, then you must have figured the dip in performance and other aspects. For better performance and productivity, we recommend users switch to custom firmware.

Since Samsung has already started pushing Android 8.0 update, there is only one downside to the custom firmware that you might think. The Lineage OS 14.1 is based on Android 7.1 Nougat operating system. But still, it has many features that you won’t get usually on Samsung UI. Unlink the Samsung’s stock firmware the Lineage OS has no bloatware (unnecessary apps). You’re free to make choices what to install or not. There are many opportunities to improve performance, battery life, and customization through this custom ROM. And, since it’s an official build, it offers a completely stable user interface. There is much more you can expect after installing this custom ROM on your Samsung Galaxy A5 2017.

Of course, you must know that Lineage OS is not linked to Google or Samsung in any way. If you wish to install this custom ROM, then the warranty on your phone will be voided. Though, you can switch to stock firmware anytime you want. That will restore your phone and warranty, both. If you’ve been looking for a custom ROM that can be used as a daily driver then this would be one of the best for that. Along with stability and better performance, there are many advanced applications. You can use those applications to improve productivity and get the most out of your smartphone. Those also help speed things up and access core operations on your phone.

The process of flashing this custom software goes through a complete Wipeout. That means the internal memory of your phone will be cleaned off completely. So, a backup is most recommended. For Samsung users, there is an official application that does this job perfectly. You can use the Smart Switch application to backup or sync files on your phone. To learn more about this application and how does it work, visit →here. Backup important stuff like contacts, messages, music, videos, and documents. Or alternatively, you can use the Google Drive to backup/restore these things.

There are several risks and prerequisites involved in this process. We must discuss them. Read all the prerequisites we mention below thoroughly and prepare your device accordingly.

This software build works only with Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 smartphone. You should not implement this build or guide to any other smartphone. That can harm your phone.

As informed above, the process will pass through wiping out your phone. Backup all the important stuff before going any further. There are many applications available at Google Play store that can help you with this process. Or use the Samsung Smart Switch application to carry out this task.

We also recommend you to backup your current firmware — create a Nandroid Backup. Basically, it involves recovery mode to backup your phone including the operating system. To do that, step into the recovery mode->Advance-> use backup options .

. In order to install this custom firmware, a custom recovery is required. We highly recommend you to use the latest version of TWRP recovery to install this ROM on your phone. If you’ve not yet installed a custom recovery then follow this tutorial →here.

In the last, a good battery level is appreciated and required. Charge up your phone to a good extent, so it won’t die whilst we carry out this task.

You must read the above lines carefully and then only proceed further. In order to flash Lineage OS on Samsung Galaxy A5 successfully, you have to follow the exact steps we detailed below.

How to install Lineage OS 14.1 Android Nougat ROM on Samsung Galaxy A5

Follow the below instructions to install this custom firmware on your phone. The process is simple and easy to understand.

Turn off your phone with the Power button. Now boot into the recovery — press and hold Volume Up, Home and Power buttons together for a few seconds. It will take you to the recovery mode. Under the recovery menu perform followings: Perform a ‘wipe data factory reset’

Tap on Advanced option and then perform ‘wipe dalvik cache’

And at last, perform ‘wipe cache partition’ Now, exit the recovery menu by selecting ‘reboot system now’. Your phone will boot home screen. That should have cleaned your phone completely. Now, you can download the ROM file and flash it. Download the Lineage OS 14.1 build for Galaxy A5 build from →here on your computer. Download the Google Apps package from →here (or you can skip if would like to download them from Play store manually. Now, transfer both the files to your phone’s root directory. Remember the name of both the files. Again, power off and boot your phone into the recovery mode. Under the recovery mode, tap on Install and load the firmware file. Then, swipe to start the installation process. Similarly, flash the downloaded Google Apps. Exit the recovery menu.

That’s it. You’ve successfully installed this custom ROM on your phone. Soon, it will take you to the home screen. There enter your Google account details and personalize it as per your taste. Now, all that is left is to enjoy the Lineage OS user interface.

That’s all about the Lineage OS and how to get it installed on Galaxy A5. Certainly, there are many advantages of using a custom ROM over the stock firmware. Don’t forget to share thoughts and update experience about this ROM. You’re most welcome to make comments below.