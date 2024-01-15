7 Best Motorola Phones to Buy in 2024

Motorola, the iconic brand that brought us the Razr and revolutionized mobile, is back with a vengeance. Gone are the days of lagging behind the competition; Motorola now offers a diverse range of smartphones to suit every need and budget. In 2024, they’ve hit their stride, making it a fantastic time to consider a Motorola phone. In this list, we gather some of the best Motorola smartphones that you can buy in 2024, and get your year started with some fun!

But with so many options, where do you even start? Fear not, intrepid phone enthusiast, because I’m here to guide you through the Motorola maze and help you find your perfect match. Whether you’re a power user seeking the ultimate flagship experience, a business professional prioritizing security and durability, or a budget-conscious individual who values long battery life, there’s a Motorola phone out there waiting to be yours.

1. Motorola edge+ (2023)

Flagship Frenzy

Let’s start at the top of the Motorola food chain with the Edge+ (2023). This phone is a beast, packing the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a stunning 6.7-inch OLED display with a buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, and a versatile triple-lens rear camera system that lets you capture Instagram-worthy shots in any lighting condition.

It’s sleek, it’s powerful, it’s got all the bells and whistles-the Edge+ is a true flagship contender that can go toe-to-toe with the big boys.

2. Motorola razr+ (2023)

Foldable Finesse

Remember the iconic Razr? Motorola has brought it back, bigger and better than ever, with the Razr+ (2023). This foldable phone is a technological marvel, with a large 6.7-inch OLED display on the inside that unfolds to reveal a truly immersive experience.

But it’s not just about the big screen; the Razr+ packs a punch with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus processor and a powerful camera system. It’s a statement piece, a conversation starter and a phone that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible.

3. Motorola edge (2023)

Mid-Range Magic

Not everyone needs top-of-the-line specs, and that’s where the Edge (2023) shines. This phone strikes the perfect balance between performance, features and price. It’s powered by a respectable Snapdragon 778G+ processor, has a gorgeous 6.5-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and takes surprisingly good photos with its triple-lens rear camera.

It also has a clean software experience and a battery that will get you through the day. The Edge (2023) is the sweet spot for those who want a great phone without breaking the bank.

4. Motorola ThinkPhone

Business Brainiac

For the busy professional, there’s the ThinkPhone. This phone is built for work, with a rugged design that can withstand the occasional drop, a water-resistant nano-coating that keeps it safe from spills, and a fingerprint sensor that works even with wet fingers.

It also has a long-lasting battery and a clean software experience that prioritizes safety and productivity. The ThinkPhone is the no-nonsense phone for the no-nonsense professional.

5. Motorola razr (2023) –

Budget Beauty: Foldable fun without the hefty price tag

The Razr (2023) is the Razr+’s more affordable sibling. It may have a slightly smaller screen and a less powerful processor, but it still delivers foldable fun at a fraction of the price. The 6.2-inch OLED display inside is big enough for most tasks, and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor is no slouch.

Plus, the camera system is surprisingly good for a budget phone. The Razr (2023) is the perfect entry point into the world of foldable phones without breaking the bank.

6. Moto G Power 5G (2023)

Battery Boss

If you’re tired of your phone dying on you before the day is over, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) is your savior. This phone has a monster 5,000mAh battery that can easily last you two days on a single charge. Need to get through a weekend road trip without access to chargers?

No problem! Binge-watch your favorite shows all day? The G Power 5G will be your faithful companion. It’s not the most powerful phone on the market, but for those who value battery life above all else, it’s a champion.

7. Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)

Stylus Sensation

Do you scribble on napkins, jot down ideas in notebooks, and dream of unleashing your inner artist on a digital canvas? Then the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is your match made in smartphone heaven. This phone comes with a built-in stylus that’s perfect for taking notes, drawing, editing photos and even signing documents.

The large 6.8-inch display provides plenty of room for your creative endeavors, and the decent processor and triple-lens rear camera system make sure you have the tools you need to bring your visions to life.

More than just a phone, the Moto G Stylus 5G is an extension of your creativity.

Beyond the big names: Exploring Motorola’s Hidden Gems

Motorola’s lineup doesn’t stop there. They offer a diverse range of devices to suit specific needs and interests. Here are some hidden gems worth exploring:

Moto G Pure: For those looking for a clean, bloatware-free Android experience, the Moto g Pure is a breath of fresh air. It runs stock Android, ensuring timely updates and a smooth user experience.

Moto G Pro: This phone delivers flagship-level features at a mid-range price. It has a powerful processor, gorgeous display, and versatile camera system, making it a great option for demanding users on a budget.

Moto E: Looking for a simple phone that gets the job done without breaking the bank? The Moto e is your answer. It’s affordable, reliable and has all the features you need for everyday use.

The bottom line: A Motorola for every you

In 2024, Motorola has stepped up its game. They offer a diverse range of smartphones to suit every need and budget, from the flagship Edge+ to the budget-friendly Moto e. Motorola has something for you whether you’re a power user, a business professional, a creative soul, or someone who needs a reliable phone that gets the job done.

So ditch that tired old phone and embrace the Motorola renaissance. There’s a whole new world of possibilities waiting for you, powered by the iconic Batwing logo.

