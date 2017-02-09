No doubt that the Samsung tops the chart when it comes to the best smart phone manufacturers around the world. From the bottom to top, Samsung has a vast range of phones, those come with splendid specifications, and features. Nevertheless, it has been noticed that Samsung’s users report that they face drop in performance as they use the phone. Do you face such issues on your Samsung Galaxy phone? Here we’ve got this tutorial that helps to speed up most of the Samsung Galaxy smartphones for faster performance, and get most of out them.

No matter which Samsung’s phone you own, whether it’s latest sensation, Samsung Galaxy S7 or chart topper, the Samsung Galaxy J7, you might get stuck with performance issues as you uses them. Although, the same dilemma can be seen in most of Android phones, but Samsung’s phones suffer the most. Though regular maintenance should work for good extent, but tips, and tricks we’ve collaborated this post should bring good improvement in all aspects. The user experience, interface, gaming, performance, etc., You can expect improvements in these aspects.

Although, we have posted a few posts specifically for few Samsung phones, and those tricks, and tips work for almost all Samsung phones, so we come up with this once-for-all tutorial. If you’ve been looking for ways through, you can optimize the performance of your Samsung Galaxy phone, the post gonna help with the best of them, and we have that our readers would love them all. Don’t forget to share your favorite ones, and secrets with us. We would love to hear from you, and we appreciate your efforts, and thoughts.

Let’s get onto the work, try these useful tips on your Samsung Galaxy phone for better performance, productivity, and they also help to improve battery life too.

1. Custom Animations

This trick has been used widely among Android users. Implementation takes only few seconds, but the impact is above all.

Basically, we gonna ticks-off most of the animations that usually visual when we use our smartphone. That in return, offers improved performance in user-interface aspects.

However, to get into such options, user have to enable Developer options onto their smart phone. The procedure goes same for all Samsung Galaxy Smart phones, to Enable Developer options, just follow below steps,

Enable Developer Options on Samsung Galaxy Phones

Tap on ‘Settings’. Scroll Down, and Tap on ‘About Phone’. Locate ‘Build Number’ and Tap it 7 times.

That should trigger a following message,

“You are now a Developer” or Something Equivalent.

That’s it. You’re ready to speed up your Samsung Galaxy smart phone.

→How to

Hit the ‘Settings’ icon on your phone. Get down, and tap on ‘Developer options’ Underneath, look for “Windows Animation Scale”, “Transition Animation scale” and “Animator duration scale”. For fastest performance, set 0.5x Value to each. Restart your device.

Note: Test different values for good performance along with smoother user experience.

Also see:

2. Limit Background apps

Although, my OnePlus 3 is incredibly powerful, no doubt about it. But it’s not a bad idea to keep it running flawlessly all the time.

Limiting background applications reduce resource consumption. That outcomes, multiple benefits such as better battery life, improved overall performance, and it also improves app-opening time.

Again, to access such settings, we need to go into the Developer option menu. Actually, these settings are an integral part of the Android operating system, and for extra-ordinary users (Android Geeks), these are aces.

→How to

Tap on ‘Settings’ Scroll down, and tap on ‘Developer options’ Under it, scroll down, to get “Background process limit“ Tap on it, and select “At most 4 processes” Exit there, and restart your phone.

That should bring impressive improvement to your Samsung Galaxy Smart phone. Sometimes, it gets default automatically, so try to check these settings once in a week.

Also see:

3. Disable Unused applications

It goes simple, lesser the installed applications, the performance would be better. Since the root of Samsung’s phones has been implemented in mobile markets, one thing is almost common so far, that is ‘Bloatware’.

Basically, Samsung’s smartphones come with tons of pre-installed applications (Bloatware apps), and most of them remain unused all the time. And probably, it would not possible to remove the completely until you’ve a root access.

Thankfully, Android 5.0 or above comes with an option to disable these apps, at-least that would restrict them from using phone’s resources. And that is what we are actually seeking

→How to

Tap on Settings. Underneath, select “Apps” Now under, complete list of apps will be there. Go one by one to them. Select the desire app, then click on “Disable” to disable it. Just like the below image: Perform above steps for all apps that you think are not-useful.

There will be many apps that should be disabled. Bloatware apps not only capture phone’s storage, they also consume non-negotiable amount of RAM as well.

The above three tricks lower the phone’s resources that outcomes better performance, and battery life. Keep reading, we have many other tricks too.

Also see:

4. Use Third-party launcher

Whether you’re looking for better customization or got bored with Samsung’s default launcher or performance sake, it’s a good idea to use Third-party launcher.

There is plenty of Android launcher. Each having their own set of benefits, and advantages. Personally, we recommend followings:

Goolge Now Launcher Nova Launcher

Google Now launcher is pretty simple and comes with few customization options. But it offers quite lucrative in terms of performance, and looks.

On the other hand, the Nova Launcher offers tons of customization options along with lucrative performance. Though optimum settings will require a good amount of attention. If you don’t want to invest that much your mind, put following settings:

Recommended settings for Nova Launcher:

Download and install the launcher on your device. Now long press on the Desktop and then select Settings Now Select Desktop and put following settings: Icon layout -> Icon size 100%, Label -> On , Font -> Condensed , Shadow-Single line ->On Persistent search bar -> Lollipop Scroll effect -> Simple Add icon to Home screen -> Off App & widget drawers, put following settings: Scroll effect ->Simple Infinite scroll -> Off Dock settings: Dock icons -> 5 Icon layout -> Icon size 100%, Label -> On , Font -> Condensed , Shadow-Single line ->On Folders settings: Folder preview -> Grid Folder background -> Circle(gray icon) Transition animation -> Zoom Icon layout -> Icon size 100%, Label -> On , Font -> Condensed , Shadow-Single line ->On, Color -> Black Look & Feel Icon theme -> Lollipop Scroll speed -> Nova Animation speed -> Fast

These settings should work for most of the Samsung’s phones, or else you should go ahead and try something yours.

Also see:

5. Turn off S-Voice

Samsung had implanted S-Voice feature onto their Galaxy S series smartphones (SIII and above,) to perform actions through user’s voice. However, to till now, this feature is not used that much. Of course the ‘OK Google‘ works pretty well.

No matter whether you use it or not, until you take it off, it continuously consumes device’s resources, RAM, and processor.

Rather than keep it up, it would be better to turn it off. After all, our aim is to bring better performance.

→ How to

Open your Apps drawer, underneath settings. Look for S-Voice and Open it. On the upper right corner of the device’s screen you’ll see 3 vertical dots as options menu, tap on them and then look for settings option. Tap on it to launch it. Under the Wake-Up section in the middle of the screen, un-check Open via the home key just like shown in the image.

When enabled, this feature keeps on consuming RAM, and processor. Keeping it off, should bring good improvement to some extent.

6. Clear Cache

Clearing cache works always. The cache memory stores elements, and data of applications, so they can be accessed quickly when you use them later.

However, the memory is keeps on getting bullied with such data, and eventually, it turns to different side. It can eat-up device’s storage, and causes issues related to performance.

Clearing cache memory can free good amount of storage memory, and bring back the dropped performance.

→ How to

To clear cache of particular app:

Open the app drawer Look for ‘Settings‘ and tap on it. Under the ‘Settings‘, tap on Applications and then Application manager. Now, select the app you want to clear off the cache. Now tap on ‘Storage‘. And then tap on ‘CLEAR DATA‘ to clear its cache memory.

If you’d like to clear app cache for all the apps at once, follow the below instructions:

From home, tap on ‘Apps‘. Tap on ‘Storage‘. Select the ‘Cached Data‘ and confirm it to clear entire cache on Samsung phones.

Apps such as Facebook, Google Chrome, Google Playstore, etc., Keep getting spaced within the phone’s storage. Practically, we should clean apps cache memory once in 2-3 weeks for smoother, and stable performance.

Even it also helps to overcome following issues,

App crashes / force close

Unusual behavior of apps/app

Resolves login/register issues

Also see:

7. Disable unwanted Widgets

There is no doubt that Widgets make your home screen looks good, and more useful. But there is a bad side as well. Use of too many widgets directly impacts the performance of any Android phone.

Whether you use them or not, they keep on using processor power, and measurable amount of RAM. In order free-up a good amount of RAM, it would be better to keep use of Widgets at minimal or no-widgets (in case your phone does not have decent hardware specs).

Since they keep running its background, they tend to consume battery power as well. Keeping them at minimal would extend the battery-life as well.

Here is how you can disable /remove unwanted widgets,

→How to

To remove a widget, tap and hold the widget. Drag the widget to Remove and release it when it turns red.

Choose widgets as per your convenience. Lessor or no widgets are recommended for low-end devices. This should free up some of amount of RAM, and outcomes better performance, and battery life.

8. Disable Auto-Sync frequency

This feature keeps a sync between your Google account, and Apps data stored onto your phone. There is no apprehension that is should be turned-on instead of keeping it off.

Since it keeps using the internet while user use their smart phone, and sync data to their Google account, it consumes both Internet data, and performance, also somewhat it exhausts battery life too.

Either you can turn-off this feature for all apps or simply disable it for a few ones (that should be good in all cases).

Here is how to do it,

→How to

Tap on the Settings. Looking for Accounts and tap on it. At the top right, you get ‘three dots‘ option, tap on it. Un-check the Auto-sync data. Or If you wish to disable it for particular apps, Tap on the app. And use radio button kinda option to make it disabled.

9. Use Hermit

Have you ever heard about Hermit? Probably not, I guess. Basically, it lets you replace most of your native apps with lite, and less power consuming applications.

Our most common, and used applications such as Facebook, Twitter, Browser, etc., Use large amounts of storage space, and consume immense amounts of battery life, and processor (includes RAM).

With →Hermit, you can remove these apps, and install lite-applications instead. Just like Chromer, Hermit offers super-fast chrome customer tabs, which is popularly known as Website wrapping, which feels like an app.

Users wouldn’t accept it very first time, but by the time, I’m pretty much sure that they will keep it on. It comes with a list of necessary applications, so you can get started from the very start.

It’s also secure your privacy, it does not keep track of browsing history.

Also see:

10. Disable Live Wallpaper

We know that it feels good when our home screen gets filled with vivid colors, images, arts, and animation. Nonetheless, it impacts the performance all along.

In order to maintain performance, it is always recommended to keep the device as simple as possible. Live Wallpaper exhaust very much processing power, and if you have a low-end device, probably you will face lags.

Instead use, beautiful images or your snaps as wallpaper, that would be much better.

11. Disable JavaScript

For internet-purpose only.

Internet has been become a major part of our life. No matter, what we think or want, we can search for it over the internet.

Whether you use for a while or a long time, it’s quite difficult to manage /safe internet package. If you anything like me, who surfs the internet almost throughout the day, then you must be worried about your internet package.

Well, probably you would get recommendations for different browsers that reduces internet usage. Of course, that not that bad idea either.

What if we disable ‘Java Script‘ in our web browser (such as Google Chrome)? It might impact the functionality of the website, but, it won’t impact the content of the website (readers look for).

Pros

Removes advertisements, and layers from the website.

Reduces Internet data up-to 90% without any efforts.

Improves Internet surfing speed up-to 80%.

No issue for Readers or surfers looking for some sort of information.

Cons

May broke websites (User based website).

Some website’s functionalities won’t work.

Overall, it gives a tremendous boost to internet surfing, and saves a lot of internet data. If you can compromise website’s looks or functionalities, you should get a hands-on over this trick,

→How to

To disable JavaScript, Open up your browser Tap the three-dot menu icon in the top right corner to get to Settings, Under settings, there should be an ‘Enable JavaScript’ option under content settings or under Advance (it appears in different sections for different browsers.) Disable it, and then restart your browser.

There are a lot more things one can do to speed up the Samsung smart phones. Don’t forget to share your favorite one with us, or unique ones, you guys are most welcome to make comments.

Keep on coming back, we’ll be adding bunch more tips, and tricks to boost the performance of your Samsung’s phone. Subscribe us now.