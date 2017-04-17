The recent launches from Korean manufacturer, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are buzzing all around the world. Samsung has brought tremendous changes with two smartphones. Most noteworthy, their display screens, and bezel-less front. But without useful applications, it doesn’t matter if you’re having one of them, or simple smartphone. Here in this post, we share some of best applications for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ to use then in best manner.

Both of these handset are best in all aspects. The dual curved display just like predecessors, Samsung Galaxy S7, and S7 Edge, yet it does not like anything that we’ve seen before on smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, both come powerful hardware, and specs. Also, these two are first to have Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity feature. This new feature works better in all aspects compare to previous version.

Gone are the days when we used use our phones to pick calls, and send messages. Nowadays, we use them to carry out our countless work. And appropriate applications help us to do them easily. To improve productivity, usability, and to have more fun on Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, we’ve gathered these list useful apps. And we hope that our readers would get benefit from the. Let’s start our list of best-useful applications for these smart phones.

Best applications for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

1# Wynk Music

Wynk Music can be referred as your hub of your favorite music from various International artists across the world. If you’re look for such an application to enjoy music on Galaxy S8 and S8+, then this application can a good option.

You can look for any song of your favorite artist, and you can also search of songs depending on your mood using this app. You can download songs or can also play any song even on low internet connection.

2# Go Launcher Application

Although the Samsung has made many improvements to their existing user-interface. However, it still lacks some important customization features. If you lookout, the Go Launcher seems best replacement. It lets you customize the user-interface deeply. Simply, it helps to give a personal touch to an Android smartphones.

Apart, it consumes lesser amount of power-resource. That means, it helps to improve performance, and keeps battery last for a long time. Go Launcher comes with additional features that help to manage the device appropriately and keep it clean.

Unlike all other launcher, there are more than 10000 themes available to get started, and customize the device in best manner.

3# IQBoxy

IQBoxy is an intelligent expense management app or tool you can use to keep track of your monthly expenses like on groceries, medicine, etc. This app uses the latest OCR(Optical character Reader), that transforms your receipts or slips into digital form and help you with maintaining a record of your daily expenses.

It basically scans your expense receipts and extracts data using OCR technique and adds it into your expense book which you can manage easily without any extra effort. You can use it to keep a record of your daily household expenses or can also be used for business purpose as well.

IQBoxy is a 100% machine dependent application, and it performs its operations without any human indulgence from behind the scene that sets aside possibility of human error.

4# VPN Cloud

Have every been in situation where you were struggling to open a blocked website/Youtube video but couldn’t? These days, it becomes quite common to face issues. Thanks to VPN applications, as they help us to get through. VPN Cloud is completely free to download, and is one of my favorite application.

The VPN Cloud application will help you to change proxy on Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ easily. The application interface is simple that one can get started from very first-start. Just open the application, and hit the Connect button. I would say it is simple, effective, and must-have application for these two smart phones.

5# Meteor

Meteor is a simple speed testing application which any of us can use to check speed of various application we have on our phone. The best part is that you can check speed regarding any application which you would like to use on your phone and decide, if you can spare your phone’s resource for that app.

You can check speed scores from a list of commonly used 16 apps, 6 apps at a time. Apps included are: Uber, Waze, Whatsapp, Youtube, Facebook and many more. Using Meteor, you can check network requirements against an app. And you can also save your previous test regarding an app for your reference as well.

The speed test is based on Download speed, upload speed, or latency rate to determine overall speed score for that application.

6# Erudite Dictionary & Thesaurus

If you want to learn any new language, or like to educate yourself with important words or phrases from any language, then you can give a try to Erudite Dictionary & Thesaurus. You can learn as much as 10+ languages using this app.

It includes bilingual dictionaries, phrases, thesaurus, flashcards and much more. You can learn languages like English, Hindi, Turkish, Swedish etc. With this app, you get to learn any language with proper definitions and phrases, with examples. That, in fact, is very helpful for personal, and educational purpose. We recommend this application for all Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, and other smartphones users.

7# Medisafe Meds & Pill Reminder

An app that helps you with yourself and loved ones healthy by following proper prescribed medication. With this app, you can set re/;’]minders regarding when and how much quantity of a medicine has to be taken. You can also check your blood pressure, etc and share the same with your doctor.

By using Medisafe Meds Reminder, you are also informed about how any medicine has to be taken like in between your meal, before meal, time gap between your medication etc. You can use this app for yourself or for your loved ones as well.

8# Contacts Phone Dialer: drupe

Drupe is different then the traditional phone book app we generally use on our phone. With this app, you can place a call from anywhere on your phone like you can place a call while using any other application with just a swipe. Drupe brings your every recent correspondence like your call, text, whatsapp messages etc in a single place.

You can organize your Phonebook and record your calls, you can either set every call to be recorded or can choose to record a certain call while on call.

With this app, you can revert via call, text, or whatsapp or can block that number as well. You can also track and block any unknown number. A very simple, yet, useful application. And from within this application, you can answer for your call, text, Whatsapp, Facebook messenger, all in one place.

9# SuperBeam

You might want an application that helps to transfer data from one device to another in seconds. Then, you should install SuperBeam application on your phone. This simple yet powerful applications transfers data at tremendously high-speed (it uses WiFi ). The user-interface is very simple, and intuitive in terms of uses.

This application requires no configuration. It comes options in tiles manner, just tap, and proceed with transfer process. Application is free to download, however to be able to transfers file mobile to PC or opposite, you need to become paid member. Nevertheless, we personally use this application, and we consider it as one of must-have apps for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+.

10# PPSSPP Emulator

If you’re anything like me, then you’re going to love this application. The PPSSPP emulator is most complete emulator able to play most of the Sony’s PSP games. The emulator is available for Android, iOS, and Windows users.

It works best on high-end devices. Since Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ come with high-end specification, it would be a good idea to have great time with this Emulator.

One can easily play famous titles such as God of War, Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, etc., on these two smartphones. Follow our below guides to get started with this emulator,

It ends our list of useful applications for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ users, and that is not end surely. We’ll be updating our list soon.

Don’t forget to share your favorite applications with us in our comments section. We would love to hear from you. Stay connected for more updates.